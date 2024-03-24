A little girl's dad allegedly spiked her friends' smoothies. But one of them fought back.

Singing along to your favourite popstar's latest song. Eating too much pizza. Telling jokes with your friends and laughing uncontrollably.

These are all the kinds of things 12-year-olds usually do when they go to friends' houses — and on August 25, 2023, one little girl's sleepover began just like any other. Four pre-teens were hanging out at one of the girls' houses, watching television as they prepared to spend the night.

But in the kitchen, something far more sinister may have been unfolding.

A new case has been brought before the courts in the US and it's what can only be described as a parents' worst nightmare. In legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, investigators have detailed an event that allegedly took place in a residential home in Oregon, where a 57-year-old father was hosting a sleepover for his young daughter and her three friends.

According to the affidavit, the father — Michael Meyden — made smoothies for his daughter and her guests, but after taking a sip, one of the girls didn't want to finish her drink. It didn't taste right, she said, so Meyden made her a new smoothie, which she also rejected.

She and the other girls later told police she could see white chunks floating in the drink, and white powder on top.

Meyden — who the girls later told police had given them each unique, different-coloured straws — allegedly became "upset" that his daughter's friend turned down the drink and started accusing her and his daughter of "switching straws between their first and second cup", as per the affidavit.

The girls continued their evening, going to bed around an hour later (two of them sharing a pull-out couch in the basement, while Meyden's daughter and the other friend shared a bed in a nearby bedroom). The girls who drank their smoothies allegedly fell into a "thick, deep sleep", as the other girl pretended to be asleep.