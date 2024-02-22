Meet the 15-year-old Aussie making $40k a month selling her own tween skincare products.

Question: What were you doing when you were 15? A lot of things, probably. Chances are, however, you probably weren't running a successful business. And making over $40k a month. (Don't worry, we weren't either).

You know who is, though? Sienna Jovcevski — a Sydney-based schoolgirl who launched skincare brand Tweeny Skin. And she's now one of Australia's most successful teenage entrepreneurs.

After struggling to find the right products for her skin, Sienna tapped into the market for tween skincare, creating effective, gentle formulations for her age group. And as the explosion of tween skincare grows louder and louder in 2024 — she couldn't have picked a better time.

Because in case you missed it, tween beauty is big business. In recent times, brands like Drunk Elephant, Summer Fridays, Laneige and Glow Recipe have exploded in popularity, and TikTok is currently flooded with Gen Z discussing and applying multi-step skincare routines.

The catch? Experts say the over-use of highly active products on young skin is problematic, resulting in a wealth of skin conditions — from dermatitis to skin sensitivity and acne flare-ups.