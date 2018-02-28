Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Uh, excuse us, but the Spice Girls might be performing at the royal wedding.

What do you do if you’re a member of the royal family marrying a TV star? You use your wedding as an excuse to reunite the Spice Girls, of course.

Yes, rumour has it that everyone’s favourite 90s girl band will be performing at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Scary Spice AKA Mel B let it slip on a US talk show, when she nodded to confirm that she had been invited to the wedding.

She then went on to say that all five women had been invited, before deriding her own honesty.

“I’m going to get fired,” she said to herself.

You can watch the moment below. Post continues.

There has been plenty of speculation recently of a Spice Girl reunion, although details (and named sources) are scarce.

Fingers (and toes… and arms… and… legs) are very much crossed.

2. There’s a rather heartbreaking reason this scene of Love Actually felt so incredibly real.



Romcom for ze ages Love Actually is known for its ability to make you ugly sob into your own lap.

However, now we know that the scene where Emma Thompson’s character found out her husband was emotionally unfaithful actually hit very close to home for the actress.

Can anyone else hear Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides, Now’ playing in the background? Just us?