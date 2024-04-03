Sophie Delezio is pregnant and her fiancé wins for the best Instagram announcement.

Sophie Delezio has announced she is expecting a baby with her fiance Joseph Salerno... and now we all feel very old.
The keynote speaker — who first captured the hearts of people around the country as a toddler when she was involved in an accident in 2003 — told followers she and her husband are expecting "the greatest gift of all in September".
The 23-year-old shared four photos to reveal her pregnancy, possibly saving the best for last... One showing Joseph holding his own (er, non-pregnant) belly to announce the news!
Sophie and her childhood best friend, Joseph, got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2023. The pair met when they were in grade 9, at 14 years old.
"We have both been tested by life and challenged in so many ways. We haven't always been directly in each other's lives, but somehow fate has always brought us back together," she wrote for Mamamia following her whirlwind engagement.