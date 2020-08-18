In 2003, two-year-old Sophie Delezio survived a horrific car accident. This is her life now.

In 2003, a brave little toddler captured the hearts of thousands of Australians when she became involved in an accident at the Roundhouse Childcare Centre in NSW.

That day, two-year-old Sophie Delezio suffered burns to 85 per cent of her body after she became trapped under a burning vehicle which had crashed into the childcare centre and caught alight.

The toddler would later spend several weeks in hospital, before losing both of her legs.

Sophie Delezio in 2008. Image: Getty.

But this wasn’t her final challenge. Three years later, the Sydney girl was hit by a car as her nanny pushed her wheelchair across the road near her home in Sydney's northern beaches.

She was hit by a car and thrown 18 metres, leading Sophie to suffer a heart attack.

Now, 17 years later, Sophie is an upbeat teenager, recovering more with each surgery and finding her place in the world.

In an interview with Woman's Weekly, the now 19-year-old opened up about her recent stint in London, where she studied sociology and international relations at the University of London.

In the interview, Sophie was clear that she has never let the accidents define her, or prevent her from achieving her ambitions.

"In my mind I'm not 'Sophie the girl with no legs' but someone completely normal. I think of myself as Sophie the chatterbox, the socialite, the girl who loves a good hamburger and enjoys each day as much as she can," she said, according to Now To Love.