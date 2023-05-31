Sophie Delezio got engaged last month. Her fiancé had already booked the wedding venue.

My fiancé booked our wedding venue before he even proposed.

The day you get engaged is one that so many of us dream will be completely magical, and for me, it truly was. Most of us don't know how it's going to happen or what the day will look like, but we know what the outcome will be. That is the most exciting thing.

My fiancé, Joseph, is not one for taking the conventional route; he is creative, quirky, and unpredictable in the most incredible way.

Watch: The engagement rings through the decades. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

And when it came to our engagement, he didn't disappoint.

On Valentine's Day this year, it was pouring with rain, and I loved it. It was such a beautiful sight; I love the quiet streets, the sound of the raindrops and the blurred outlook. During the day we were busy with other events, but in the evening, after a quick visit to a local bar, I walked into our apartment to the most beautiful scene.

At the end of a rose petal walkway, the entire place had been dressed up in pretty cushions, flowers, and tea light candles, which I later learned was thanks to our parents and Joseph's lovely aunt from The Styling Project.