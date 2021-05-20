Sophia Grace and Rosie became overnight sensations. Here's where they are 9 years later.

To this day, a video of Sophia Grace and Rosie performing their energetic rendition of 'Super Bass' alongside Nicki Minaj on The Ellen DeGeneres Show is the talk show’s most viewed content on YouTube. More than 144 million people have watched it.

Sophia Grace and Rosie, then eight and five-years-old respectively, were dressed in pink fairy tutus when they captured the world’s hearts with their enthusiasm, innocence and insane talent.

The viral video saw the duo gain international fame: Sophia Grace known as the crazily gifted singer with a promising future, and her cousin, Rosie, as the fiercely loyal sidekick that every woman deserves.

Watch a snippet from the iconic episode below. Post continues below.





They appeared regularly on the talk show conducting red carpet interviews, taking trips to toy shops and performing covers of their latest favourite song.

Social media simply could not get enough of them. They even had their own kid's movie made in 2014, Sophia Grace and Rosie's Royal Adventure.

But eight years later, the two little girls are, well, no longer little girls.

Today, Sophia Grace is an 18-year-old teenager with 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Her social media feed is full of a) selfies b) peace signs and c) selfies. And her content has a distinct lack of a) pink fairy costumes b) ...cuteness, and c) ROSIE. Excuse us, but what happened to Rosie???