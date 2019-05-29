"He was a bad man." Ellen DeGeneres was 15 when her mum's partner sexually assaulted her.

Content Warning: This post discusses sexual assault and may be triggering for some readers.

“It’s a really horrible, horrible story and the only reason I’m actually going to go into detail about it is because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that.”

You’ll be hard pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard the name Ellen DeGeneres.

The 61-year-old comedian has been on our TV screens for more than two decades.

She’s brought us emotional, insightful, headline-grabbing interviews from celebrities, everyday people, and world leaders.

She’s also shared glimpses of her life along the way.

We know about her beautiful romance with wife Portia de Rossi.

We know a hell of a lot about her beloved pack of pets of which she has seven.

She’s also talked about her struggles dealing with homophobia and how ‘coming out’ as gay affected her career.