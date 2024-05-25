Sofia Richie Grainge has welcomed her daughter with a very 'quiet luxury' name.

Sofia Richie Grainge has welcomed a baby girl, who she has named Eloise Samantha Grainge.

"5•20•24 best day of my life," she captioned a photo of her baby's tiny feet on Instagram.

Eloise is Richie Grainge's first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

They didn't announce their pregnancy immediately, preferring to wait until all the major milestones were hit.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," Richie Grainge told Vogue, during her first pregnancy photoshoot.

"I didn't realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

"She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air," she said at the time.

Richie Grainge said she'd long been a fan of dramatic gender reveals, and wanted to do one for herself.

"I love the YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby's gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink," she told the publication.