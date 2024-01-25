Sofia Richie is pregnant.

"She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air," she said.

"I love the YouTubes and the TikToks - even before I was talking about getting pregnant - of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

"She left out the one with the correct colour inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock.

"My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

Richie Grainge added of her husband: "I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive."

The 25-year-old also told Vogue that although she wants to shield her daughter from fame, she's looking forward to posting pregnancy content now that the news is public.

"I'm really excited, and I'm looking forward to opening up to those platforms and letting [my followers] know what I've been going through the last six months," she said.

"I can't wait to open that door back up."

Feature image: Instagram.