Sofia Richie is pregnant.

Sofia Richie Grainge is pregnant, expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.
The social media personality and model announced the news with a Vogue photoshoot, sharing how the couple found out they were expecting fairly early on, but kept the news private until now.
"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she told the publication.
"I didn’t realise there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."
Richie Grainge told Vogue she and her husband are expecting a baby girl.