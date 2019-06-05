"It doesn't fit their schedule." More women than ever are choosing to use 'social surrogacy'.

“These are career women where it just doesn’t fit into their schedule but they want to have a child. It’s becoming more of an option, and if it wasn’t so expensive, I think more women would do it.”
In the United States, there’s a new frontier in the Reproduction Revolution.
Over the past five years, in a practice which has been dubbed “social surrogacy”, more women than ever in the US are choosing to go down the route of surrogacy – even when there’s no medical reason to do so.
Mamamia’s daily news podcast The Quicky spoke to The Guardian journalist Jenny Kleeman about the rise of social surrogacy in the US.
During the interview, Kleeman explained that although these women want to have babies that are biologically their own, they don’t want to carry them – but despite what you may think, it’s not about vanity.
“It was always about career – this isn’t about vanity,” she said.
“There’s this idea that their careers are threatened if they either take time out from work or if their body changes.
“Obviously, the doctors that I spoke to in LA that have a lot of clients that are models and actresses, they were worried about losing their careers – especially if they were swimsuit models, for example.”
Although many may assume that it’s big name celebrities that are leading the social surrogacy trend, Kleeman explained that it’s not exactly the case.
“It’s actually the people who are doing well [in Hollywood] but haven’t made a huge name for themselves who can’t afford to take time out,” she told The Quicky.
“When you look outside of Los Angeles, there are broader reasons to do this, but once again, they’re career reasons. There are women who work in politics who are about to go on the campaign trail, where they simply would not win if they weren’t out there visibly campaigning every day,” she added.
“There are women who are single and who have frozen their eggs earlier in their career and know they have a limited window to have children, but worry that if they were to have a child, they would lose their jobs if they were put on bed rest if they had extreme morning sickness,” she continued.
Top Comments
So if these women are too busy to be pregnant, wouldn't they be too busy to look after children? Do they just want biological offsprings to continue their genes? I don't get why anyone wants children if they are too busy to look after them.
Maybe - shock, horror - the father might be taking up the dominant child-rearing role in the family? Or they're outsourcing a lot of the grunt work to a nanny, grandparent or child care so both parents can work?
Out of interest, do you similarly judge men who don't take sizeable chunks of time off when their children are born? Or is your expectation of sacrifice different for women?
They'll pay for nannies.
It doesn't make sense to me, as the far harder part is actually caring for a newborn/toddler. I can imagine someone doing this if they had a really traumatic birth or pregnancy, but for most people I would imagine being pregnant and giving birth is a walk in the park compares to what comes next!
Yes, but the labour of rearing a child can hypothetically be distributed between many individuals - many hands make light work.
Sorry, but even with lots of support, raising a newborn and child could never be classified as "light work"! I guess they can have nannies or not be the primary carer, so in that way there would not have to change their lifestyle as much.
"Many hands make light work" is a common saying not meant to be interpreted literally.
It totally depends on the experience though, I can completely understand if you have concerns about medical risks about being pregnant or giving birth. I disagree that being pregnant or birthing a child completely changes your body forever as a general statement, I found it to be nothing compared to the changes to my body as a result of breastfeeding and years of broken horrendous sleep!
At the end of the day, once you have a baby - your life does change forever - so when I say it doesn't make sense I just wonder if there is more to it than written in the article . The way the title is worded, women are worrying that the birth 'won't fit into their schedule' just sounds like a heading to generate outrage. Perhaps pregnant women in certain professions feel their job is 'under threat' so this a way of hiding the pregnancy? I think discrimination against pregnant women can be pretty bad in the US. Whereas once you are a mother, it can be seen as a positive in many professions (such as politics) .