Can stress cause a miscarriage? Here's what fertility experts say.

There’s no simple way to explain why some women miscarry. There is no 'one size fits all' diagnosis, or one box you can put that kind of loss into.

In some cases, there’s no way to explain it all.

The unknown of miscarriage can be devastating, the void inside filled only by questions.

Was this my fault? What could I have changed? Why is this happening to me? Will it happen again?

Combing through every detail of the last however many weeks, some women might identify stress as the reason they were pregnant, but now no longer are.

The link between stress and miscarriage is complex. Both, sadly, are normal parts of being human. But are they related?

On the sixth episode of Netflix's Meghan & Harry, Prince Harry said he believes Meghan suffered a miscarriage as a result of stress caused by the British tabloids.

Meghan suffered a miscarriage in 2020, before she fell pregnant with the couple’s daughter Lilibet. At the time, the couple were embroiled in a legal battle with The Mail On Sunday, which published parts of Meghan's private letter to her father Thomas Markle.

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Prince Harry shared in the documentary series.

"Now, do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that, of course we don’t.

"But bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Following Prince Harry's admission, here's what experts in obstetrics, miscarriage and pregnancy loss know about the role stress plays in pregnancy and miscarriage, and why the way we talk about it matters.