LEIGH CAMPBELL: The difference between a hydrated and moisturised body, and how to achieve both.

If you’re a regular listener of You Beauty you’ll know I’m pretty flaky when it comes to body care.

I’d say my face gets about 80 per cent of the action, my hair another 15, and from the neck down I devote a measly 5 per cent of my beauty energy.

That’s why my body is sometimes moisturised, but never really hydrated. Even though ‘beauty’ is my job, I’m lazy, busy and time-poor, and my cracked shins will agree with that.

The key difference here is that moisturising is the act of ‘doing’, whereas being hydrated is the result of doing the act consistently. You slap on some body butter. Are you moisturised? Yep! Are you hydrated? Not yet - not unless you do it diligently.

And diligence isn't my strong suit. I quit high school halfway through year 11, after all. I’m a natural rule breaker. And you know what suffers? My ashy-looking knees and crusty elbows.

That’s why I try to address my body hydration issue at every step. Instead of relying on myself to apply lotion religiously morning and night, which ain’t going to happen, I try to work moisturising into other steps of my grooming routine.

Firstly, in the shower.

A body wash specifically formulated for dry skin will set you off on your hydration journey nicely. Most often really nourishing formulas won't foam as much as traditional body washes and will be more of a cream or oil consistency.

Some of my faves are:

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Syndet AP+ Cream Wash, $33.95