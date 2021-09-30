13 signs you're a 'highly sensitive person', and what that means for your relationships.

Whether you've watched The White Lotus or not (where have you been?!), you're probably familiar with the term 'highly sensitive person'. Yeah? It's the diagnosis that's popping up everywhere right now - and it's got tons of people suddenly identifying themselves as HSPs.

But while it might seem like a new Gen Z kinda thing, HSP is actually a very real trait that means a lot more than just being "too sensitive".

If you're a HSP, essentially you'll have a heightened sensory system, meaning you're increasingly sensitive to physical, emotional and social stimuli - everything from sights to sounds and textures.

In saying that, it's nothing major to worry about - so don't freak out. Being a highly sensitive person doesn't affect your health in any way (it's a normal trait), and is actually often seen as something that is quite beneficial.

However, there are some occasional disadvantages of feeling too much, too deep.

Here, we asked psychotherapist Lissy Abrahams everything we need to know about HSPs - and what kind of impact it might have on our relationships.

What is a 'highly sensitive person' diagnosis?

Originally coined by researcher Dr Elaine Aron in the early 90s, HSP is not really a disorder or diagnosis.

"HSP is a personality trait which has a particular pattern of thoughts, feelings and behaviours that are consistent and stable across one’s lifespan. Another example of a personality trait is introversion or extroversion," explains Abrahams.

"It is not a disorder; it is a sensitivity, and its scientific name is Sensory-Processing Sensitivity. There is sensory processing disorder, which is a condition where the response to sensory input is impaired. For HSPs there is no impairment, however they have a stronger reaction than those without the sensitivity."