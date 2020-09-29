We often talk about red flags in relationships and the major warning signs we should look out for. But we rarely speak about the things we should actually look for in another person, particularly if that person is a friend.

These green flags let you know that the person is someone who will have your back and be there if you're feeling down and need someone to send you funny TikTok videos or rant to a three o'clock in the morning.

And considering how crazy 2020 has been, we could all do having those kinds of people in our lives.

So it's not hard to see why Reddit user TheGingerGlasses created a thread asking people to share green flags of a true friendship.

The answers ranged from wholesome response like someone who texts you first and is honest with you to someone who will help you bury a body... and not ask any questions. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

So to find out some other telltale signs of a good friend (or help you be a better one yourself), we asked the Mamamia community to share their friendship green flags.

Here's what they said.

1. "They make you accountable and pull you up when you’re being a douche!"

2. "It doesn’t matter how long it’s been since you saw them last, things feel the same when you catch up. Still warm and familiar and there’s no guilt."