'These are the 15 questions my husband and I asked before deciding on a third baby.'

Are you thinking about expanding your family? Unsure if it’s the right decision right now or even at all?

After much debate, my husband Jase and I have finally taken the plunge and decided to expand our family from two kids to three kids. I am pregnant now with baby number three and I’ll tell you, for Jase this wasn’t an easy decision. Jase is one of two and I am one of three, so he grew up always wanting two kids and I always wanted three.

I couldn’t imagine not giving my kids that extra sibling, I just loved the dynamic I had growing up. I love that I have two brothers and am still very close with them, and I always wanted the same for my family. Jase was the more practical one, thinking about our finances, the madness we already have in our house and being outnumbered.

For some people, like me, they just know how many children they want and what will make their family feel complete. However, for others, once they have had one child, this idea of perfection can change very quickly. Maybe you thought you always wanted three but you didn’t fully realise how hard raising a family would be and don’t think you could survive another baby running around. Maybe your partner refuses to have another child, maybe you had a traumatising labour and are unsure if you can go through that again, maybe you can’t afford another child, the list goes on.

So I want to help you with some important factors to think about when making this choice. That’s why Jase I and talked through these 15 questions before making our decision: