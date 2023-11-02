‘We are a shoes-off home. My family has a huge issue with it.’

There are two types of people in this world: those who believe in a no-shoes-in-the-house policy and those who do not.

Depending on which side of the fence you're on, there are some pretty convincing arguments both for and against – but one woman went to the Mamamia Out Louders Facebook group to gauge whether her frustration at family members repeatedly coming into the house with shoes on, despite having been asked not to, was fair.

"I just don't know where to go to get pure, unbiased feedback," she wrotes. "We are a shoes-off home. We have lots of carpets, it's lightly coloured and we have small kids who were just babies when we got it so we spend A LOT of time sitting on the carpet and playing on the floor generally."

As such, she continued, they always ask everyone to remove their shoes when they come to visit.

"If they don't want to [take off their shoes], they can come around the back way and enter through the kitchen, which is hardwood flooring.

"We got sick of asking people to do it – it seemed like the same people would just 'forget' to take them off every time – so now we have a self-deprecating sign at the front door that says 'we are those annoying people who prefer no shoes'. It seems to take the confrontation out of it."

But, she wrote, her immediate family have a "huge issue" with it. "They feel it's unwelcoming and frankly rude to ask people to de-shoe."