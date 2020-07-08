From reality star to Sia's dancer: Everything we know about Maddie Ziegler.

We first met Maddie Ziegler when she was just eight.

A regular on the top of Abby Lee's 'dance pyramid,' she appeared on the hugely popular reality TV show Dance Moms from 2011 until 2016.

But that popularity was catapulted onto a much more global stage thanks to her collaboration with Australian singer/songwriter Sia Furler in the 2014 music video 'Chandelier', when she was 11.

Now 17, she's amassed an enormous following and has a CV that would put many adults to shame.

Her name is appearing in the headlines at the moment because of a run-in with Harvey Weinstein that Sia stopped in its tracks. Given the Hollywood mogul's crimes, that 'run-in' could have ended up a lot worse than it did.

But before we get to that, let's look back at Maddie's rise to fame.

Dance Moms.

Maddie was dance director Abby Lee's favourite.

She regularly scored the best solos, awards and opportunities thanks to her incredible talent, and often had the other girls in the class green with envy because of the obvious favouritism that came her way.

She started dancing when she was four, and alongside her younger sister Mackenzie and their mum Melissa, the Ziegler family became the stars of the popular reality show for four years.