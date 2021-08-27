"I blamed myself." In 2020, while on set for Neighbours, Sharon Johal miscarried.

Then there’s the stuff no one tells you. Like having to make sure there’s no “baby” left inside of you, and all the exams and follow-up appointments you have to attend, and how sterile that process is.

How you need to wait before you try to conceive again. How your hormones don’t adjust straight away. How the weight stays on. How your boobs get stretch marks from the size jump back to pre-pregnancy and they are never the same, even though you didn’t have a baby to show for it. How your period changes and it hurts more. How you cannot donate blood for nine months post-miscarriage yet they keep calling you to. How lumps can develop in your breasts from the sudden hormone drop that can develop into cancer. How pregnant friends don’t know how to be around you even though you couldn’t be happier for them.

I realise that maybe, in the same way, I felt uncomfortable and tortured talking about it. Other women have likely felt the same way, in isolation, so it’s important that I’m here, as painful and private as it is, sharing this with you. I want to preach what I have not been able to practice. I want you to take on what I could not. I want you to know that it is not your fault, there is nothing wrong with you and it is okay to feel like shit. Because it is absolutely shit. Let’s talk about how f**king shit it is. For everyone involved. My husband is still traumatised. It’s been months and we can’t even fathom the thought of trying for another baby.

Let’s take away the shame and normalise the conversations, the tears, the pain, the sadness, the physical recovery, the mental recovery, the time it takes and the way it changes you forever, all of it.

It’s okay to feel the pain for as long as it takes to grieve and despite what people, including doctors, tell you, it’s okay to NOT “jump back on the horse”. Because like any death, you may never stop grieving, and that’s okay too.

Let’s replace the shame with empathy and love. Not only for other women, but ourselves too.

Let’s give ourselves that permission. And I’ll try to give myself that too. When I’m ready. And no sooner.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24-hour support line on 1300 072 637.

Sharon Johal is an actor, lawyer and presenter. She also hosts her own podcast “The Real Ones” where she interviews people of interest who have overcome challenge and adversity with a view to inspire.

Feature image: Supplied/Mamamia.