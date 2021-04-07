"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising." Why everyone is talking about Neighbours.

Two Aboriginal actors have come forward with allegations of racism on the set of long-running soap opera Neighbours.

Actor Shareena Clanton, a Wongatha, Yamatji, Noongar and Gitja woman, claimed her six-week stint on Ramsay Street as a guest star was marred by "multiple racist traumas".

"It's been lonely, triggering and traumatising to work in such a culturally unsafe space," she wrote on Instagram.

A day later, Meyne Wyatt, who appeared on Neighbours as Nate Kinski from 2014 to 2016, alleged that he too had experienced racism on the set of the Australian drama.

"It involved the C word, and I called it out and it didn’t happen around me again," the actor shared on Twitter.

"It is disappointing but not at all surprising to hear that five years later racism continues to be present in that workplace. But what can you say, we are in Australia."

As the situation unfolds, here's everything we know about the allegations.

What did the actors allege?

Shareena Clanton, who is best known for her role as Doreen Anderson in Wentworth, was hired to play a character named Sheila in yet-to-be-aired episodes of Neighbours.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, Clanton shared she was "navigating ongoing counselling" following her experience on the "highly problematic show".

In a list of seven bullet points, the actor detailed allegations against the show, including several examples of unnamed white actors using racist slurs, including the "n-word".

When Clanton confronted an actor who had used the slur, she alleged she was told to "go somewhere else" by staff "because I was making others 'uncomfortable'".