There are two types of people - those who share towels, and those who don't.

Well, this was a revelation.
There are people in long-term relationships who care enough to ensure they and their partner are using separate towels.
Can't relate.
You see, author Sally Hepworth brought this appropriately dubbed #towelgate to light with a confession on her Instagram stories recently: she shares towels with her husband and three children.
"Now, I am aware that I probably end up using the towel that Christian has used to dry his balls on my face later, but isn't that what families do?" she asked.
"Towels - they're communal, aren't they?"
She did a poll for her followers and it turns out that... no. For many people towels aren't communal.
What. the. hell.
Now, no matter what camp you fall into, this may be confronting. Who knew this was a thing?