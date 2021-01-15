There are two types of people - those who share towels, and those who don't.

If you're #teamcommunal, the thought that other people are that protective over their towels is... disturbing.

If you're #teamindividual, you think communal towel users are disgusting monsters who are smearing balls on their faces, by proxy.

It's disturbing that it always comes back to... balls. Image: Sally Hepworth/Instagram.

Other delightful terms of phrase used by Hepworth's followers are 'ass juice', 'ball water' and 'dead ball sack skin'. And that's only about the men.

Permission for a quick vomit break, if you need.

So yes, Hepworth's stories led to an equally passionate debate among the Mamamia team.

Some of us share towels and the rest of the team shun them for it.

Now, all the information I can find on Google is about how sharing towels is bad, blah blah blah.

Headlines include:

'The science behind why you shouldn't share a towel'

'Your Towels Are Way Dirtier Than You Think'

'Why you really shouldn't be sharing a towel with your partner'

'Why Sharing Towels Can Be Seriously Bad For Your Health'

So that's not... great. But still, I'm struggling to care.

Maybe it's down to the fact my partner and I have vastly different routines, so shower like, 12 hours apart. The towels are never wet.

As for balls, meh. If you date men and have been together a while... worse things have definitely already happened.

I usually wash/dry my face with a separate face cloth anyway, which is definitely ball free.

But mostly... and I can't stress this enough, meh.

I just don't feel a fiery passion to defend my towels from another CLEAN body.