The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday November 10.

News organisations cut off Trump campaign press conference.

Donald Trump's campaign has given an update on their multiple lawsuits and investigations into 'voter fraud' declaring that the US election "is not over."

American news organisations including Fox News, who has been Trump's media organisation of choice for more than four years, cut away from the press conference as press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke.

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto interrupted with "woah woah woah" telling his audience, "Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this."

"Unless she has more details to back that up, I can't in good countenance continue showing you this." pic.twitter.com/cBd6ASlV8H — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 9, 2020

Trump's camp say they are looking into 2800 'incident reports' and "will continue to fight."

"We will not give up on this process….legal teams have been deployed in multiple states. If the shoe were on the other foot, the media would be screaming this race isn’t over. Because it’s Biden, the media demands the race is over," said Chair of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel.

ABC breaks damning story about "highly sexualised" and hypocritical Canberra bubble.

A Four Corners investigation has revealed that two more MPS spruiking 'family values' and being stern defenders of traditional marriage were allegedly having affairs with staffers.

In 2018 Barnaby Joyces' affair with former staffer Vikki Campion made headlines, with Australia watching on as his wife Natalie Joyce and four daughters reacted to the news.

Now, the ABC reports Attorney-General Christian Porter and Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge were also having affairs around the same time, in 2017.

Both were married with children.