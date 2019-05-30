The case that shows exactly what Joe Hildebrand got wrong about violence against women.

Content Warning: This post discusses violence against women, and may be triggering to some readers.

In February 2017, Shahab Ahmed stabbed Khondkar Fariha Elahi 14 times in the bedroom of their Parramatta unit after finding explicit text messages on her phone.

As his wife laid dying on the floor, begging for forgiveness, Ahmed waited until she stopped breathing before he used her thumb to unlock her phone and call an ambulance.

Today, after two years in custody, Ahmed was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the “cruel and deliberate” attack on his wife.

But even after Ahmed was sentenced, his laywer, Upol Amin, had this to say about his client:

“Nothing good ever comes out of extramarital affairs,” he told reporters outside court.

“It’s been an unfortunate set of circumstances for Mr Ahmed. Not only did he lose his best friend, he lost his wife, the love of his life.”

Once again, just like the narrative that came after the murders of four lone women in Melbourne – Natalina Angok, Aiia Maasarwe, Eurydice Dixon and most recently, Courtney Herron – Khondkar Fariha Elahi has been made the cause of her own death.

If a lawyer in 2019 is standing outside court and saying that a woman's death is essentially her fault, we have a problem. And a big one at that.

We speak for a woman, who doesn't even have a voice anymore, and suggest that her decision to have an extramarital affair is the reason why she was stabbed 14 times by the man she should have been able to trust the most in the world.

We suggest that she is to blame for her own death.