Another woman has been found dead in Melbourne. Police say it's "not about women’s behaviour."

Victorian police have identified the woman whose body was discovered in a “horrendous scene” in Melbourne’s inner north on Saturday morning.
The women, who was found near the North Park Tennis Club in Royal Park, has been identified as Courtney Herron, a 25-year-old woman of no fixed residence.
Impact for Women reports 24 women have been killed in Australia since the beginning of 2019, with the latest victim’s death marking the fourth killing of a lone woman in public in Melbourne in less than a year, The Age reports.
Most recently, 32-year-old Natalina Angok was found dead in Melbourne’s Chinatown in April after being murdered by a partner. In January, 21-year-old foreign exchange student Aiia Maasarwe was murdered after stepping off the Route 86 tram in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora.
And just under a year ago, Australians mourned the loss of Eurydice Dixon, the 22-year-old aspiring comedian who was murdered walking home from a late-night comedy show through Melbourne’s Princes Park.
Top Comments
Entitlement is taught from childhood and is subtle and pervasive. Men's entire life involves being taught that women are there for them. Then suddenly as adults they are told they are predators.
I'll quote now from one of my kids story books. "Sam decided he wasn't going to help the giants. "I think I'll explore the castle." he said. In one room, Sam found the princess. He thought she was beautiful. He gazed at her for a long, long time. Then he tiptoed out."
I've chosen not to get rid of the book but rather use it as a teaching point. However it's just one example. Most of the Disney princesses are sexually assaulted by the prince. Every romcom teaches if a girl says no then try harder and you will wear her down.
Fixing male entitlement is paddling up a waterfall in a leaking canoe with one oar. You can't undo a lifetime of social conditioning just by telling the adult products that they are wrong.
There needs to be a massive shift in pop culture. Media and art need to stop producing work that indoctrinates entitlement.
The men on here railing against and an article about yet another woman being murdered by a man and a statement of "men can do better" are exactly the men we should be frightened of. They have zero insight into reality as a woman. They have zero insight into their own behaviour. They are the ones we need to breed out.
The police officer at the centre of the story is a man, one we are celebrating for what he is saying. Can I assume he has zero insight into reality as a woman as well?
Sheesh
There have been people here for years (yes some are even men) who I think have politely contributed and added value to the general discussion.
It might be stats, it might be a different point of view, it might be humour - but singling out people is not cool.
That's not what this site is about - you can try Reddit for that