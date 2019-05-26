Another woman has been found dead in Melbourne. Police say it's "not about women’s behaviour."

At the time of publishing, police can't tell us why Courtney Herron died. She might be someone's mother, daughter, sister, colleague or friend.

What we do know is that police have described Herron as a "vulnerable" member of society who was couch surfing and sleeping rough, and that the post-mortem revealed she died as a result of "a horrendous bashing".

Police can, however, tell us is that it is not her fault.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said, "Certainly there have been instances in our recent past where women have been attacked and they have been attacked by men. Violence against women is absolutely about men’s behaviour, it’s not about women’s behaviour."

"Every time I hear about a woman being attacked – for me as a man – it gives me some pause for reflection about what it is in our community that makes men think it's OK to attack women, or take what they want from women," he said, The Age reports.

"We need to reflect on our own behaviour, the behaviour of men known to us. We need to reflect on what we say to our sons, about whether they’re respecting their playmates in the playground, or respecting women in the early days when they’re looking to embark on relationships with women.

"We as a society need to take an opportunity to reflect on how men view women in our community, and ... tragedies where women have been attacked and suffered harm at the hands of men."

