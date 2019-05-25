A dark alleyway down a seedy side street. A flickering neon sign. Purple velvet, dusty glass cabinets and fishnets.

These are a few of the things you might’ve seen if you’ve ever gone to buy a sex toy.

Even in the age of online shopping, buying a sex toy can feel a bit seedy or X-rated, like you have to jump online in the middle of the night in a private internet browser. But it shouldn’t have to be this way.

In 2017, people around the world spent US $15 billion on adult pleasure products, so a lot of us quite enjoy sex toys, or want to buy one but aren’t sure where to start.

We asked Australia’s highest-paid escort Samantha X how to have better sex, and the answer is pretty, well, do-able. Check it out in the video below, post continues after video.

Video by MWN

Choosing and buying a sex toy is a financial investment. Sex toys are too expensive to risk buying a dud, and unlike a skirt that doesn’t look at all like it did on the website, you can’t really return them.

There’s a huge need for sex toy reviews that are honest, unbiased, realistic and detailed, and provide all the information you want to know before dropping a couple hundred in the name of multiple orgasms (or even just one would be great).

I found all of this in an Instagram account called Wild Flower (@wildflowersex) and 117,000 people agree, it’s brilliant.

I came across Wild Flower on Instagram a couple of months ago after Aussie DJ/MTV host/podcaster/influencer Flex Mami (@flex.mami) shared it on her Instagram stories, and I’ve not once regretted clicking ‘follow’ ever since.

It’s run by New Yorker Amy Boyajian, a former dominatrix sex worker who started her own sex positive company when no one would give her a job because of what she calls “whorephobia”.

In her words as told to Huffington Post, Wild Flower is a sex toy online store and Instagram account that merges “a space for sexual learning with resources and products to support that within a nonbinary, queer-focused, inclusive environment.”