Cuddling on the bed together with the lights off, my partner and I tried to keep a straight face while a woman with a husky, sensual voice described her racy encounter with the man who makes her morning latte.

“We were kissing on my bed, and he started touching me really softly, slow at first, then he started moving his hands down my body. His hands skimmed my thighs, then he dipped two fingers in my pussy… my breath caught every time he moved in… and out…”

Holy crap. Righto, this was not what I was expecting when I informed my partner we’d be listening to some erotic audio stories to try and ‘mix things up’.

A few weeks ago, I came across an account on Instagram called Dipsea for an erotic audio book app. Well, sexy audio stories, more accurately. Naturally, I signed up immediately, because honestly, porn is giving me the sh*ts and has been for a long time.

You can watch a little preview of a Dipsea audio story below, but be warned, it’s sexay. Post continues after video.

Video by Dipsea

The female founders behind Dipsea get it. It’s the whole reason they created their app. We know the female orgasm is a complicated and stubborn thing, and we know this because not enough of us are having them. We also know 90 per cent of women use “mental framing” (or scenario conjuring) to get turned on, a study from female pleasure education app OMGYes and The Kinsey Institute found.

And mainstream porn often just doesn’t get female fantasies.

So, one Monday night after watching Game of Thrones (you fit it in when you can, OK?), I forced my partner to lay on the bed with me and listen to a few erotic audio stories. In the name of research, of course.

Here’s how it went down.

What is Dipsea and how does it work?