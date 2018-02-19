We walked up the narrow stairs and my heart was pounding.

I’d never been to a sex club before. A place where people can have sex and other people can watch. And it was all quite hilarious and exciting when we were on the street, trying to find the discreet, nondescript door.

But shit was getting real.

A very perky young woman stood at the top of the stairs and talked us through how it worked there. There were lockers, towels, a bar upstairs where you could meet others blah blah blah… behind her was a dark corridor, it was red, pulsing almost, and two women in lingerie and a man wearing nothing but a smile walked past, chatting away. With an actual swinging penis, just swinging away.

My heart started thumping in my chest.

“… And you can leave your key around you wrist so you don’t lose it. So that will be $150 for you and the two girls are free entry….”

I took a big breath and blew it out slowly. She looked at me and mother-henned me. I must have had that first timers look.

“Oh don’t be nervous, honey! You can do whatever you feel comfortable with.”

Oh fuck.

My friends laughed at me and squeezed my hand. They are my friends, but we have threesomes together. And it’s a whole lot of fun at home, so we dared ourselves to go to a sex club because, why the hell not? Full disclosure – I’m recently separated and probably having a mid life crisis but I’m really enjoying it and a sex club was on my sex bucket list.

We went to the lockers, squeezing past men and women dressed in towels and into the shabby locker area. It was sort of like a gym locker, but instead of playing indoor soccer, everyone had been furiously fucking. They were all checking each other out and I felt eyeballs all over me. We were fresh meat. I kept my eyes forward, no eye contact.

There was no alcohol allowed in the area I guess should be called ‘the pit’, but I could have murdered a tequila shot.

So, down to our underwear (I was wearing a lacy one piece and heels), we started to explore. It was very dark and a bit of a rabbit warren. Lots of corridors with rooms full of sweaty, writhing bodies. There were little peephole windows where you could see people having sex on big beds with red sheets, blowing one another, playing with each other. The rooms contained multiple beds, lube and condoms. There were groups of two, three, sometimes four all going for it. And then there were people watching. There was also a swing suspended from the ceiling in one room where a woman lay with her legs spread wide in stirrups and a man pleasured her with his hands, both lost in their own world. It was so intimate. And so public.