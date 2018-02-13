New York Fashion Week's 'Cancerland Show' featured breast cancer survivors modelling lingerie.

Fashion week can often bring out the fun and the frivolous, but fashion with a cause was on offer at New York Fashion Week on Sunday.

The #Cancerland and Arts Hearts Fashion’s second annual lingerie show featured breast cancer survivors on the catwalk, modelling underwear from label AnaOno.

There wasn’t a Hadid sister in sight as a series of brave women walked the runway while dressed in lingerie and loungewear. Many of the survivors bared their battle scars.

Speaking to The Culture Trip shortly after Sunday's fashion show, AnaOno designer and fellow breast cancer survivor Dana Donofree said she had teamed up with #Cancerland to empower survivors, while also bringing awareness to the disease.

The show featured a variety of women from all walks of life, ranging in age from 20 to 50.

"We want to show that whether you have been diagnosed with breast cancer or have a genetic marker, have breasts or have none, have visible scarring or even tattoos in place of nipples, it doesn’t matter," she said.

"You are still empowered, strong and sexy."

Drawing on her own experience with the illness, Dana knows just how uncomfortable underwear can sometimes be for women who have battled breast cancer, and has designed a range which is both beautiful and easy to wear.