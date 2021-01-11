IT'S HAPPENING: Sex and the City is officially being revived. Without Samantha.

FINALLY.
Seventeen years after the conclusion of the TV show, and 11 years after the second film, Sex and the City is officially being revived.
The iconic show is returning to the small screen in what is being called "a new chapter", in one 10-episode series called And Just Like That....
Sarah Jessica Parker, 55, Kristin Davis, 55, and Cynthia Nixon, 54, all announced the news on social media.
The revival will follow their characters Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda as they navigate love and friendship in their 50s, according to Variety, and will begin production in late autumn.