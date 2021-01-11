IT'S HAPPENING: Sex and the City is officially being revived. Without Samantha.

That same year, at the Emmys, Cattrall sat by herself while Parker, Nixon and Davis shared a table.

When asked about the divide by The Telegraph, Cattrall responded: "Are we the best of friends? No. We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives."

Eventually the Sex and the City movies were green-lit, but the NY Post reported the tension between Parker and Cattrall on set was high.

By 2017, another report emerged that Cattrall had refused to sign on for a third, leaving the project dead in the water.

The Daily Mail reported it was down to 'diva demands', with Cattrall in dispute with production over money.

Incensed, the actress responded to the reports on Twitter.

Woke 2 a @MailOnline 💩storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

She booked an interview with British talk-show host Piers Morgan, finally speaking freely about the 'mean girl' culture on the SATC set.

"The answer was always no," she said about doing the third movie. "I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous.”

She said she could not recall the last time she'd spoken to her co-stars.

"Nobody ever picks up the phone and tries to contact you and say, 'How you doing?' That would have been the way to handle it."

"This is, it feels like, a toxic relationship."

Calling out Parker specifically, Cattrall said Parker "could have been nicer": "I don't know what her issue is, I never have."