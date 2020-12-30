Sex and the City

Sex and the City first aired over 20 years ago, and rumours of a feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were rife right from the start, with a NY Post report suggesting Parker formed a "clique" with co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, leaving Cattrall right out.

Rumours also swirled that after Parker was given an executive producer credit, Cattrall fought for - and was denied - a pay rise.

After the show ended in 2004, Cattrall appeared on Friday Night with Jonathan Ross and confirmed reports the show had ended after six seasons because of a dispute over money.

"I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and the City," she said. "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on."

At this point it was also rumoured that Cattrall had refused to sign on for the first Sex and the City movie.

That same year, at the Emmys, Cattrall sat by herself while Parker, Cynthia Nixon (who played Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) shared a table.

When asked about the divide by The Telegraph, Cattrall responded: "Are we the best of friends? No. We're professional actresses. We have our own separate lives."

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker in 2009. Image: Getty.