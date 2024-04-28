'Your favourite Sex and the City character tells me everything I need to know about you.'

It seems to be that time of year where every woman sits down to watch the Sex And The City series for the millionth time.

If you've seen the cult TV show multiple times in the past 20 years (yes, it's been 20 years), then you might find yourself relating more deeply to a different character with every re-watch.

Some people argue that each generation relates to a different character.

Millennials were historically known for being Mirandas as they embraced their #girlboss era.

Gen X were obsessed with the idea of Samanta as their sex-positive guru.

Gen Z are interestingly associating themselves with Charlotte, as the tradwife and stay-at-home girlfriend movements are starting to trend amongst younger women.

Carrie? Don't worry... I'll get to her later.

For me, I change who my favourite character is on that TV show constantly. Depending on where I'm at in my life, the character that I cling to ends up being someone that I channel in all walks of my life... Until I re-watch the show. That, to me, is the beauty of Sex And The City.