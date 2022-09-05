"I’m grateful to have witnessed history": Thank you, Serena Williams.

It was the spring of 1999 and fortunately; I was nursing a bad case of the flu as I stayed home from school and watched Serena Williams defeat Martina Hingis at Flushing Meadows, her first ever Grand Slam singles title age 17. It marked the start of her near three-decade-long domination. Big sister Venus, from the stands, looked on, proud, her Grand Slam triumph would come the following year at Wimbledon.
However, it was in 1998, that I saw Venus and Serena’s debut at the Australian Open. To say I was fascinated would be an understatement - I was bedazzled.
Women’s tennis had never seen girls like this before, let alone two siblings from a neighbourhood that seemed so far away from the centre court. With their trademark hair beads, they were the young blood of the WTA Tour and a new brand of women’s tennis had arrived.
The revolution was here; it was them.
Under the strict guidance of Richard Williams, their father, what we saw was breathtaking power and athleticism. If their return stance of well inside the baseline for first and second serves was not intimidating enough, it would be taking the ball early, swinging volleys mid-court, Venus’ wingspan at the net and Serena’s ability to serve an ace when it really counted. All of this was perfected on a run-down court in Compton, California.
But it was their agility that made them unplayable to most on the tour.
The ability to turn defence into offence in one step changed the game. Richard Williams, with a sense of great knowing, knew his girls would be one and two in the world. The media at the time thought he was crazy, the likelihood of one champion from the same family but two? He also knew that Serena would be better than Venus one day.