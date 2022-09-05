"I’m grateful to have witnessed history": Thank you, Serena Williams.

Since Serena’s return after giving birth to Olympia in 2018, the media storm of number 24 has no doubt put pressure on the champion.

Would she get there? Most of us thought she would because that is what we expect from her greatness. After reaching four consecutive finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, the reality was she was never close to winning any of those.

If we retrospectively analyse the slams that may have gotten away, in my opinion, it would be the Vinci semi-final loss at the 2015 US Open where she was on track to win her second Serena Slam. The other was the final against Kerber at the 2016 Australian Open final in a thrilling three-set match under the lights on Rod Laver. While Kerber played an exceptional game and was a worthy champion, it was Williams’ failure to close routine balls at the net to give Kerber every chance to pass her.

I am now finding myself watching replays of highlights from Serena because soon that’s all we will have of her greatness, just replays. As she penned in the latest issue of Vogue, the US Open will be her last tournament on tour as she "evolves away from tennis".

Serena bowed out of the US Open on Friday night after Aussie, Ajla Tomljanovic, was able to hold her nerve against a biased New York crowd to defeat her in three.

We saw glimpses of Williams’ ruthless all-court game, which she was able to produce consistently at the height of her dominance. Even when 5-1, match point down, we saw the never say die attitude synonymous with Serena, going for broke and crushing winners, hoping that she would rise like Lady Lazarus as she has done time and time again in her decorated career.

But that was then, and this is now and at 40, it’s extraordinary that her body is able to keep her competitive with the best in the world. The fact that she was able to make four Grand Slam Finals after childbirth, post-35, is extraordinary.

And maybe this is why she is called the GOAT despite not picking up number 24 because of how long her dominance has spanned.

It also means there has been a curtain call on the sister act that has wowed us for decades on the doubles court. The story of the William sisters is one of, if not the greatest story sport has ever seen. Whether on the same side of the court or on the other side of the net, they have provided us with blockbuster after blockbuster, occupying prime time spots across the globe. Most importantly, we have seen that even above the competition, their sisterhood comes first, that family is the most important thing in the world.