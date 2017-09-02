Serena Williams and her partner Alexis Ohanian have welcomed a baby girl.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has given birth to her first child, a source close to the family has confirmed to Us Weekly.

The 35-year-old welcomed a baby girl at a hospital near her home in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday.

According to local news reports, Williams checked in on Wednesday, where she was expected to be induced on Thursday.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in June, Williams recalled the moment she found out that she and fiance, Alexis Ohanian, 34, the co-founder of Reddit, were expecting a baby.

“I did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,” she told Vanity Fair. The news came only days before she was set to compete in— and later win—the Australian Open.

She went on:

“Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament,” Williams said at the time. “How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year.”

Williams and Ohanian’s baby girl comes in the middle of the US Open tennis tournament, which she is missing for the first time since 1998.

The tennis star and Reddit founder are yet to reveal the name of the baby.