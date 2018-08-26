Serena Williams responds to controversy surrounding the French Open's recent outfit ban.

Serena Williams downplayed the row over the banning of her French Open catsuit.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion caused a stir by wearing the striking black outfit in Paris earlier this summer but French Tennis Federation president Bernard Giudicelli told Tennis magazine this week it would not be deemed acceptable at future tournaments.

“It will no longer be accepted. One must respect the game and the place,” he said.

The stance has been heavily criticised, particularly given Williams wore the catsuit partly to help prevent the potentially fatal blood clots to which she is prone.

But the 36-year-old was not in the mood to stoke any fires, saying at her pre-US Open press conference: “I think that obviously the grand slams have a right to do what they want to do.

“I feel like if they know that some things are for health reasons, then there’s no way that they wouldn’t be OK with it.

“The president of the French federation, he’s been really amazing. He’s been so easy to talk to. My whole team is basically French, so we have a wonderful relationship. We talked yesterday. Everything’s fine guys.”

Williams joked that she would not want to wear the catsuit again anyway, saying: “I’ve since found other methods, and when it comes to fashion you don’t want to be a repeat offender.”

Williams wore skin-colour tights at Wimbledon and in her subsequent matches.