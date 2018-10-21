“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things.” Selma Blair says she's living with MS.

Blair shared that she was diagnosed at 10:30pm, August 16, but said “I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least.”

The Michigan born actress then spoke about the difficulty that comes at the beginning of a diagnosis.

“I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning,” she wrote.

“You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow,” she added.

Blair devastatingly described her inability to play with her seven-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, who she shares with former partner Jason Bleick.

“I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok,” she wrote.

She finished off the post with a moving message for those who encounter people living with MS.

“If you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges.”

According to MS Australia, multiple sclerosis in an incurable condition, interfering with nerve impulses within the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves.