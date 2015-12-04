Selma Blair looks just like Kris Jenner in new OJ Simpson telemovie.

Selma, are you in there?

The trailer for American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson has arrived and Selma Blair is playing her part to perfection.

Blair was cast earlier this year as the matriarch of the Kardashian/Jenner family in the anthology series, and stars alongside Connie Britton, Cuba Gooding Jnr, Sarah Paulson, John Travolta and David Schwimmer.

Watch the trailer here. Post continues below.

The series focuses on the 1994/1995 trial of American football star OJ Simpson (played by Cuba Gooding Jnr), who was charged with the murder of his ex wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and waiter Ronald Lyle Goldman.

Nicole’s murder and the subsequent trial drove a wedge through Kris’ relationship with her ex husband, the late Robert Kardashian (David Schwimmer), who represented Simpson at trial.

Jenner and Blair met earlier this year, with Blair telling the media that she loves Kris.

“I found her to be endearing and extremely intelligent and warm and generous. I don’t have enough good things to say about her,” she said.

“I thought she was wonderful. I don’t think I knew just how amazingly likeable she is and how giving.”