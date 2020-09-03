"Does anything bring Davina joy?" and 22 other thoughts we've all had watching Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset was the giant, polished marble distraction we all needed during lockdown. While we were forced to be confined to the same four walls, we were able to escape to the Hollywood hills and snoop in ginormous billion-dollar properties and peek into the lives of the real estate agents selling them.

Bliss.

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset Season 3 below. Post continues after video.



Video via Netflix.

But during our Netflix binge, we’re pretty sure we all had the same thoughts about Selling Sunset, so we’ve summarised them in a big old list so you can reminisce about the ‘Botox and Burger’ party and be equally baffled by Christine’s tiny handbags.

1. Wow, our definition of office attire was WELL off.

The opening shot of the team having a meeting at the Oppenheim Group featured Mary, Maya, Heather and Christine all wearing what we would have proudly sported at the Scary Canary on a night out. It seems the sartorial stakes are going to be high in this show…

Image: Netflix.