Every burning question you had about The Bold Type season three is answered in ten seconds.

Season three of The Bold Type starts with a bang, literally.

While some series premieres may beat around the bush and keep you hanging when it comes to revealing the fates of your favourite characters since you last saw them, The Bold Type opts to skip right over the foreplay and get to the main event.

Meaning that every burning question you had about where The Bold Type would go in season three is answered in the first ten seconds of the premiere episode, enabling us to jump right into the drama of the year.

At the end of season two, Scarlet Magazine writer Jane (Katie Stevens) was torn between two men. There was the sweet Dr. Ben (Luca James Lee) who offered to forge their relationship status so she could use his insurance to undergo fertility treatments, and Ryan, AKA “Pinstripe Guy” (Dan Jeannotte) her sex-fling-turned-serious-relationship man who also offered to pay for her fertility treatments.

Do people not just give flowers anymore…? I’m so out of the dating loop, it appears.

Anyway, season three picks up a few weeks after we left the girls in Paris and the episode opens with Jane sexily tumbling around in bed with her chosen guy, moments before his face is revealed.

The writers have actually made a very smart decision here by cutting through any of the will they/won’t they hoopla and giving us Jane’s final relationship decision right off the bat, allowing season three to deep dive into all the shiny new issues brought up by her burgeoning serious relationship instead of living in the limbo of the past.

It also makes way for the spotlight to be centred on her fertility and medical issues throughout the season. One of the first pieces of background information we learned about Jane, is that she lost her mum to breast cancer as a child, and in the first season of the show tested positive for the tested positive for a BRCA gene mutation.

Due to her diagnosis, she was tasked at the age of 25 with making some very big decisions about possible preventative medical plans and her future plans to have children, leading her to the decision to have her eggs frozen.

In the past, The Bold Type has been known to ignite some important discussions for women and then, instead of delving into them fully, wrap them up in a nice little bow by the end of the episode. Much like the time Jane spoke openly about the fact that she’d never been able to have an orgasm, either by herself or with a partner, and then was magically ‘cured’ by the end of the episode, thanks to relaxing and letting herself go…

This time around, Jane’s fertility process is explored throughout the course of the first few episodes. We see her leaving glamourous events to head home and give herself hormonal injections in the lead-up to her egg extraction, the toll it takes on her body and how she abstains from drinking, sex and carbs throughout the process.

As the show is still a dramedy, this is obviously a glossed over version of a much deeper and more involved process than what we are shown on screen, but at least the series has taken time to flesh out an important issue that was introduced as a plot point.