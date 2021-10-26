Scott Morrison spoke for 50 minutes about his 'climate plan'. He has only further confused the nation.

Today, Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a press conference regarding Australia’s position on climate change and the aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

It went for 50 minutes.

And yet, many of us still remain just as confused as ever when it comes to what exactly Morrison’s climate change plan entails.

Simply put: what the heck was he on about?

Video via Mamamia.

The ‘plan’ was released ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow happening next week.

It’s been reported that Morrison’s reluctance to attend the annual meeting for the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change boils down to his government’s lack of consensus on an emissions reduction target.

Amid the climate wars within the Coalition, Morrison’s announced that more than $20 billion would be invested into “low emissions technologies” by 2030.

The problem many are voicing however, is that the plan doesn’t yet come with any laws or policy changes. Even the actual details of the plan itself will not be released until a later unspecified date.

How reassuring.

And let’s just say, we aren’t the only ones trying to decipher the waffle.