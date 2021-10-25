The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Tuesday October 26.

The Brittany Higgins-inspired training video no one in charge has watched.

Top-ranking bureaucrats in charge of federal parliament have not watched a 13-minute training video created after the alleged rape of a former Liberal staffer.

The Department of Parliamentary Services signed off last week on new procedures for responding to serious incidents in the building.

The material was produced after ex-ministerial adviser Brittany Higgins went public in February with allegations a former colleague raped her in parliament house in March 2019.

DPS secretary Robert Stefanic and one of his deputies, Cate Saunders, confirmed at a Senate estimates hearing on Monday they have not watched the video.

While Parliament creating a ‘serious incidents protocol’ is a positive step, it’s really difficult to see how flippantly they continue to regard their duty of care to staff. (1/3) https://t.co/YNxdUxtSNv — Brittany Higgins (@BrittHiggins_) October 25, 2021

Security branch assistant secretary Leanne Tunningley, who signed off on the training, is the only executive to have seen it.

"It just doesn't seem like people are taking it seriously," Labor senator Katy Gallagher said.

Mr Stefanic and Ms Saunders intend to view the training video, which is designed for parliamentary security officers.

"I don't want to leave you with the impression that we're not taking this seriously," Mr Stefanic said.

"We've dedicated, I think I could confidently say, hundreds of hours into ensuring that our policies and processes are robust and that we have made improvements.

"I wouldn't characterise not having seen the video as being not concerned about the seriousness of this."