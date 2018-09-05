We can't stop smiling at Scott Cam's holiday reunion photo with his twins.

How great is perving on people’s travel pics on Instagram?

Our favourite reality TV host (tied with Osher), Scott Cam, posted a photo in Barcelona yesterday with his twin children, and they look like they’re having a blast.

The Block host is pictured grinning, beer in hand, between 18-year-old twins Bill and Sarah, in what we hope was the beginning of a night filled with drunk-dad-on-holiday gold.

“Reunited with my twins having a drink in Barcelona. Very happy,” he captioned the post.

Cam, who won the Gold Logie for the Most Popular Australian TV Personality in 2014, rarely posts pictures of his family, so this is a glimpse into his life away from dodgy paint jobs and feuding contestants on The Block.

He has previously said his family is “very tight-knit” and judging by the Instagram pic, it looks it.

“We always do family stuff together. We get up every Sunday and all go for a swim and have breakfast together,” he told TV Week last year.