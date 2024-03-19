If the royals weren't already having a bad week...

Yeesh. You'd think Buckingham Palace would be able to have a small breather from the chaos this morning after paparazzi footage showed Kate Middleton leaving a grocery store near her home in Windsor.

Well, think again.

The Netflix publicity department rarely misses a beat which is why they've no doubt capitalised on the increased appetite for all things British monarch.

In what is sure to be a hit amongst the masses, Netflix has just released the trailer for their upcoming movie, Scoop. Based on Prince Andrew's infamous BBC Newsnight interview, Scoop promises to lift the veil on what went on behind the scenes before the footage aired and stunned the world.

Watch a snippet of the real interview here. Story continues below.



Video via BBC.

What is Scoop about?

Back in 2019, there was intense media speculation surrounding Prince Andrew's involvement with disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Not only were his ties with Epstein under fire, but he was also facing litigation with a US civil action lawsuit brought against him by Virginia Giuffre who claimed he sexually assaulted her.

As is customary with scandals of this nature, the Crown's public response was often tight-lipped and shrouded in mystery; however, Prince Andrew broke that tradition when he agreed to sit for a BBC Newsnight interview.