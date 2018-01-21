Scarlett Johansson calls out James Franco on Time's Up: "I want my pin back."

This time last year, women were protesting the inauguration of a president who bragged about pussy-grabbing. This year, the Women’s March was an opportunity for women across America and other parts of the world to also call out all the other men in power who share the president’s views.

And that’s why when Scarlett Johansson took the stage at the rally in Los Angeles, she had one particular man in his sights.

Because while James Franco has denied allegations he removed plastic guards on actresses’ vaginas while simulating oral sex among other acts of harassment and exploitation, his persistent desire to align himself with the Time’s Up movement has drawn criticism from many.

While Johansson didn't use Franco's name while on stage, her representatives later confirmed to the Los Angeles Times she was addressing the 39-year-old.

"How could a person publicly stand by an organisation that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?" the 33-year-old asked.

"I want my pin back, by the way," she said in reference to the Time's Up pin Franco and many other men wore at the Golden Globe Awards on January 7. Ironically, that pin on his lapel is also reportedly the reason women chose to come forward with their stories about him.

Franco has denied all of the allegations lodged against him, saying he supports the women's rights to tell their stories.

A total of five women have accused the actor and director of sexual harassment and exploitation. The allegations, which Franco has denied, range from him asking if co-stars could go topless to a woman feeling forced to perform oral sex on him.