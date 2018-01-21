Natalie Portman was 12 in her first film. The next year, a man sent her his 'rape fantasy'.

Natalie Portman turned 12 on the set of her very first film.

That film was The Professional, and Portman played a young girl who forged a bond with a hit man in the wake of her drug-dealing father and rest of her family being killed by crooked cops.

As Portman’s character navigated her youth and came to terms with her “womanhood”, “desire” and “voice”, Portman too found herself going through the motions.

Who was she? Who did she want to be?

It turns out, she didn’t have much time to think. The world was very quickly deciding for her.

Facing thousands of defiant women at Saturday’s Women’s March, Portman told the story of how, when her first fan letter arrived, she was desperately excited to open it. She was getting noticed, and as a result, so too was her work. Her art.

It was a rape fantasy a man had written her.