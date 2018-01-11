A sexist troll unleashed a vile attack on Sarah Silverman. Her response changed his life.

It’s a sad inevitability that women will receive rude and often vicious abuse on social media from strangers. And in this case, the usual response is to block or ignore the troll responsible for the verbal attack.
But recently comedian Sarah Silverman decided to do something different, and responded to a Twitter troll with kindness. The result was an incredible exchange. And – not to get all corny on you – reminds us that everyone has a story and maybe, just maybe, our words have the power to help someone in need.
On December 29 Silverman was reaching out to a Donald Trump supporter on Twitter to try to understand them, when she was met with the typical troll catch-cry of “c**t” from Jeremy Jamrozy.
Instead of a retort or dismissal, Silverman responded with this:
I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back Fucking sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you.
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017
Caught off guard, Jamrozy’s reply is just as unexpected:
I can’t choose love. A man that resembles Kevin spacey took that away when I was 8. I can’t find peace if I could find that guy who ripped my body who stripped my innocence I’d kill him. He fucked me up and I’m poor so its hard to get help.
— Jeremy jamrozy (@jeremy_jamrozy) December 29, 2017
Top Comments
Wow, not responding to hate with hate hate a positive affect, who'd have thunk it.
There's middle ground between responding to hate with hate and what Sarah did. I'm glad this turned out well for Sarah and Jeremy but women shouldn't be expected to respond to abuse with love.
I am very glad that this had a positive outcome for Jeremy.
But I think it's a dangerous trend to start: women having to be kind and gentle and supportive and helpful to men online who call us cunts and bitches and whores.
It is up to the man in that situation to help himself, I'm not gong to start offering sympathy and counselling to every man on Reddit or Tinder who calls me a foul name, it'd never end! Block and delete is my motto.