A sexist troll unleashed a vile attack on Sarah Silverman. Her response changed his life.

It’s a sad inevitability that women will receive rude and often vicious abuse on social media from strangers. And in this case, the usual response is to block or ignore the troll responsible for the verbal attack.

But recently comedian Sarah Silverman decided to do something different, and responded to a Twitter troll with kindness. The result was an incredible exchange. And – not to get all corny on you – reminds us that everyone has a story and maybe, just maybe, our words have the power to help someone in need.

On December 29 Silverman was reaching out to a Donald Trump supporter on Twitter to try to understand them, when she was met with the typical troll catch-cry of “c**t” from Jeremy Jamrozy.

Instead of a retort or dismissal, Silverman responded with this:

I believe in you. I read ur timeline & I see what ur doing & your rage is thinly veiled pain. But u know that. I know this feeling. Ps My back Fucking sux too. see what happens when u choose love. I see it in you. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2017

Caught off guard, Jamrozy’s reply is just as unexpected: