The day before The Block auction, Sarah-Jane found out she was approved for a double mastectomy.

Earlier this week, Sarah-Jane Wilson revealed a private health update with her followers.

The Block star has just wrapped up renovating and rebuilding a historic cottage in the Macedon Ranges, with her husband Tom Calleja.

From there, the pair quickly became fan favourites. While they did not take out the win during the final auction episode, everyone was putting their money on the couple to win throughout the entire season.

Watch the trailer for The Block auction 2022. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

This week, Sarah-Jane isn't giving fans a real estate update, but instead opted to open up with her followers about her double mastectomy procedure. The reality star renovator announced on Instagram that she is also likely to develop breast cancer.