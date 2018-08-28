"I'm only here because my makeup is here." Sara's mind-boggling return on The Block.

After their dramatic walk-out on The Block, Sara and Hayden have spoken of why they’ve decided to return to the show for another week.

The 31-year-old Sydney flight attendant was clearly in a low mood after she and Hayden came last for the third week in a row, with Sara hiding in bed for the first half of Monday night’s episode.

“I’m only here because my makeup is here,” she said from under the doona.

The couple made the decision to stay for their one-on-one consultation session with judge Shaynna Blaze, but threatened to leave once again if the master bedroom and wardrobe week doesn't go to plan.

“So I figure as much as I am on the verge of leaving I will give it a go for one more week, get the advice from Shaynna,” she said.

“And then if we get hammered again I can’t do it to myself mentally so I will have to call it quits.”

However, when their fellow contestants went to visit their $75,000 loosing bathroom, they weren't convinced with the space either.

Hans criticised the 'sloppy' tile-work of the herringbone tiling and the placement of their toilet, which was visible from the bathroom entrance.

"I can see this workmanship here is pretty crap," said Courtney, with couple Spency and Kerry noticing the issue as well.

"That there is not real flash. That’s shocking that,” he said.