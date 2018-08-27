Fans are deeply divided over the error on The Block that led to a couple's walk-out.

After hinting at a walk-out for weeks, The Block’s controversial ‘villain couple’ finally made it happen.

While promos for an upcoming episode suggest their return, on Sunday night it seemed like Sara and Hayden were done with the renovation show for good.

They were devastated after receiving harsh feedback for their master ensuite bathroom, and received the lowest score out of the five couples for the third week in a row.

“We’re just being made to look like absolute fools,” an emotional Sara told cameras after filming.

“That bathroom did not deserve to be last … you know what? I’m f**king walking. I don’t want to do this.”

Trying to revive themselves after the past two room challenges, Hayden and Sara tried to lock in a positive reaction from the judges with a $75,000 luxurious and expensive ensuite bathroom fit-out that made The Block history.

"We have put everything into the bathroom, all our cards are on the table, we're showing everyone what we're actually made of," said Sara.

In their arsenal was a feature marble wall, herringbone tiling and an $11,000 brass bathtub. And while the judges loved the tub, this alone is where their positive feedback stopped.

Instead, Shaynna Blaze, Neale Whitaker and guest judge and real estate specialist, John McGrath, criticised the master ensuite for its poor layout and overall design.

"I don't think it belongs in this bathroom," said Neil

"The rest of the bathroom doesn't feel like it goes."

Relaying the feedback, host Scott Cam had these final words.