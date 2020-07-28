"It gave me the drive." After Samantha's severe spinal injury, she had to switch career plans.

For Samantha Longmore, the date October 27, 2013, is one she will never forget.

After a long day of running on no sleep, and later backing it up with a shift behind the bar at the nightclub she worked at, Samantha drove home in the early hours of the morning. After stopping to pick up some food and fuel, Samantha got back on the road. But 15km later, she dozed off.

Samantha veered off the road, rolled her car and went through a six-foot pool fence in front of a tree.

Although she doesn't remember, after the car flipped, strangers called an ambulance. And this ambulance had an accident on the same stretch of road with Samantha in the back, moments later.

READ THE WHOLE STORY: When Samantha woke up in hospital, she learned she'd been in two accidents. In one night.

Now, six and a half years after the accident, Samantha sat down with Mia Freedman on the Lady Startup podcast to discuss what happened leading up to the accident, the career path she had before it happened and what she now does, after.

Listen to the conversation between Mia Freedman and Samantha Longmore on the Lady Startup podcast here. Post continues below.

"[My life] was typically 20," Samantha began recalling to Mia.

"I was working on a farm five days a week and then working in a nightclub three nights a week. I was trying to juggle those two and have a boyfriend and have a social life with my friends. I was also trying to go through the process of getting into the defence force," she explained.

After the accident, Samantha was diagnosed with right side hemiplegia, meaning, she's now paralysed from her neck to her toe on her right-hand side. She has no movement or feeling, as well as difficulties with her bowel and bladder.