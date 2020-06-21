The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. "What a year." Samantha Armytage is engaged to her partner Richard Lavender.

Sunrise presenter Samantha Armytage has announced she's engaged to her partner Richard Lavender.

The 43-year-old shared the news earlier today on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and Richard.

"What a year..." she captioned the post.













Image: Instagram @sam_armytage The couple were introduced by a mutual friend around Easter last year. "We both enjoy horses, skiing, architecture, art," Amrytage told WHO last year. "That’s really important to have a lot in common. And so far, so good. "He doesn’t care what people think of him, which I admire greatly. He’s very decent, very honest. I love that he’s so modest." Congratulations to the happy couple!

2. Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have announced they're expecting a baby girl.

In more exciting news, Bachie couple Tim Robards and Anna Heinrich have announced that they're expecting a baby girl.

Tim and Anna shared a video of their baby's gender reveal on Instagram earlier today, with pink confetti raining down on the very happy couple.

"Looks like she’s going to be Daddy’s lil girl!" Tim captioned the post.

"Still wrapping my head around becoming a father but I cannot wait to wrap my little girl in so much love, hugs and spikey bearded kisses when she’s ready to join us!!! And with a mother like Anna she’s going to be a lively one!"